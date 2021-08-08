Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

