Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.58 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

