Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

