LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 250 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

Shares of LON:LMP traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.40 ($3.39). The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

