Longeveron Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Longeveron had issued 2,660,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $26,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.48.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
