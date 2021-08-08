Longeveron Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Longeveron had issued 2,660,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $26,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

