Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Critical Review

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Risk and Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 18.12 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -280.00 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -87.91

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Belmont, North Carolina.

