Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 16,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

