Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

