Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

