Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

