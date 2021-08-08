Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

