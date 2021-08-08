Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.