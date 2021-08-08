Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42.

