Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Shares Up 0.5%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. 8,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

