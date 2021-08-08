Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

