Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 248,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

