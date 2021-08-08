Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

