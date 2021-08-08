MANTRA DAO (OM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.02 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00829566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00100587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040068 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 328,698,524 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

