Manuel Kadre Purchases 50,000 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHG opened at $8.92 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

