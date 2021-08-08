Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.12 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

