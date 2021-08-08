Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

MFC stock opened at C$25.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

