Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 10.5%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) shares traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €53.30 ($62.71) and last traded at €56.40 ($66.35). 126,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.00 ($74.12).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.16 million and a PE ratio of 39.00.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

