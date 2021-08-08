Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

MRO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,117,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 733,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,925 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

