Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

