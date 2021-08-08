Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.