Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.80). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.