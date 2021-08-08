Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $66.79 Average PT from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

