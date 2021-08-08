Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE DOOR opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.
In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
