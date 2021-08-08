Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DOOR opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

