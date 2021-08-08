Matt Bull Acquires 12,318,700 Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull bought 12,318,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).
LON ACP opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. Armadale Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About Armadale Capital
