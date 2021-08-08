Matt Bull Acquires 12,318,700 Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull bought 12,318,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

LON ACP opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. Armadale Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

