Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

