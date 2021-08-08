Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

