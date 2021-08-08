Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.