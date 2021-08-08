Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.02.

