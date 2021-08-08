Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $224,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $466.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

