Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 46,050.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

