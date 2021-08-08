Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 115,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

