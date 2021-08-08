Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

