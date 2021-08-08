Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:MEC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

