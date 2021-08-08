MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.08, with a volume of 24,759 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.35. The stock has a market cap of C$469.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,669,631. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

