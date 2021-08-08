MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.15. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.08, with a volume of 24,759 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.35. The stock has a market cap of C$469.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,669,631. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
