MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $855,004.05 and $7,959.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

