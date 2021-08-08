Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

