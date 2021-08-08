MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

