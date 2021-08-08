Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,050.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $13,050.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00381580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.98 or 0.01143709 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

