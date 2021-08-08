MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

