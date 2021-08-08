MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.