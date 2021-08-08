Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93.

ETSY opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

