Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.11.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
