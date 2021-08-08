Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.