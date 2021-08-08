MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 4,337,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

