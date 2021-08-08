MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

MGEE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

