MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTG stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

